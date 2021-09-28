THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Justin Hollins will undergo surgery to repair a partially torn pectoral muscle and will be placed on injured reserve, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

"It's a big loss for us," McVay said about the third-year pro who earned a starting job opposite of Leonard Floyd this season. "Guys are going to be asked to step up."

Hollins suffered the injury in a 34-24 Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. In three games, Hollins had two sacks and a forced fumble.

Second-year pro Terrell Lewis is expected to play an increased role in Hollins' absence, along with fourth-year pro Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who McVay anticipated would soon return from injured reserve. Okoronkwo has been on injured reserve the past three games with a shoulder injury.

Lewis, who has dealt with a nagging knee issue since the Rams selected him with a third-round pick in 2020, played a career-high 34 snaps against the Bucs and finished with two tackles and a quarterback hit.

"I thought he handled it well, he was feeling good," McVay said about Lewis. "Seeing his maturation and him continue to progress is a big deal because Justin Hollins had done such a great job really solidifying that spot opposite Leonard Floyd over these first few weeks, but to see Terrell do what he did was really encouraging.

"He's definitely going to be a big factor and you can look for him to play a lot more snaps moving forward."

McVay also said he was hopeful that running back Darrell Henderson would return this week after he suffered a rib cartilage injury in a Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts that kept him sidelined against the Bucs.

"He's making good progress," McVay said.

In Henderson's absence, Sony Michel started and rushed for 67 yards on 20 carries and caught three passes for 12 yards.

The Rams (3-0) open division play Sunday hosting the Arizona Cardinals (3-0) at SoFi Stadium.