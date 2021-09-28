Philadelphia Eagles left guard Isaac Seumalo suffered a Lisfranc injury against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night that requires season-ending surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

It's another blow to an offensive line that was already without right guard Brandon Brooks (pectoral) and left tackle Jordan Mailata (medial collateral ligament sprain) in Monday's game, a 41-21 loss.

Seumalo was carted off the field after injuring the foot in the second half. Nate Herbig replaced him in the lineup.

Safety K'Von Wallace separated a shoulder in the game and is heading to injured reserve. Marcus Epps filled in for Wallace on Monday.