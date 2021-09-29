Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he announced Wednesday on The Richard Sherman Podcast.

Sherman had been in discussions with the Buccaneers for several weeks. Sources told ESPN's Ed Werder on Tuesday that Sherman believed he needs a week or two to be ready to play in a game.

The Buccaneers will be Sherman's third NFL team, after he spent the past three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after starting his career with seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

The 33-year-old Sherman can provide valuable experience to one of the NFL youngest defensive backfields. He is also a sure tackler, which has been an issue for the Tampa Bay defense this season.

The Buccaneers are without Sean Murphy-Bunting, who was placed on injured reserve with a dislocated right elbow Sept. 20, and Jamel Dean, the team's third cornerback, left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return.

Sherman is dealing with legal issues and has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Friday in Washington. He was arrested in July in connection with an situation at the home of his wife's parents in Redmond, Washington, and was charged with five misdemeanors, including two counts of domestic violence -- criminal trespass in the second degree and malicious mischief in the third degree -- as well as resisting arrest, driving while under the influence and reckless endangerment of roadway workers.

Sherman pleaded not guilty to all five charges and said in a statement on Twitter he was "deeply remorseful" for his actions and "behaved in a manner I'm not proud of."

In February, King County prosecutors and the sheriff also obtained an "extreme risk protection order'' for Sherman, barring him from having guns after a judge determined he posed a danger to himself and others. Details of the case were sealed.

ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.