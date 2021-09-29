OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens are getting closer to full strength on defense after activating three starters off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Justin Houston, nose tackle Brandon Williams and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike all came off the list after being designated as close contacts Friday. They return after quarantining for five days and missing Sunday's 19-17 win in Detroit.

Houston, Williams and Madubuike accounted for a combined 190 snaps in the Ravens' first two games.

Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, a league source said. He remains the only Ravens player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Ravens' defense ranks 24th in the league in yards allowed. Baltimore (2-1) plays the undefeated Broncos in Denver on Sunday.