KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- His smile even before he answered the question seemed to indicate Patrick Mahomes' feelings on the Kansas City Chiefs' signing of wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Then Mahomes' words confirmed it.

"Everywhere he's been, he's kind of dominated,'' Mahomes said Wednesday of Gordon, who was to join the Chiefs at practice later in the day. "He can make plays in one-on-one coverage.

"He's a big receiver. Even if he's covered, he's not covered. You can kind of throw it up there and he can make plays.''

Gordon will initially be a member of the practice squad. But the Chiefs hope to eventually activate Gordon to the active roster and put him in the starting lineup along with Tyreek Hill at wide receiver.

None of the Chiefs' other receivers have consistently produced this season, and Hill has been the focus of defensive attention from opponents the past couple of weeks. He has eight catches for 70 yards in the past two games with a long of 18 yards.

"It's going to take a while,'' coach Andy Reid said of getting the 30-year-old Gordon into the lineup. Gordon hasn't played in the NFL since 2019. "He's probably not going to play this week. We'll just see how it goes over the next week or two."

Said Mahomes, "I'm sure they'll incorporate him with a couple roles in the offense as the season goes on, as we get him up to speed, and we'll see where that takes us. He'll have his role. He's a great football player, but in this offense everybody gets a chance to make plays.''