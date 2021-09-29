The NFL Live crew reacts to the news that RB James White's season is expected to be over because of a hip injury. (0:57)

After further medical examinations, New England Patriots running back James White is expected to miss the rest of the season with a hip injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

White immediately rolled over and grabbed for his right hip after after a 6-yard gain -- his only carry of the game -- in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Almost every Patriots player came over to him before he was carted off the field and taken to the locker room for X-rays.

"James is the quiet leader. Obviously not having a guy like that hurts as a team," fellow captain Devin McCourty said Wednesday afternoon. "He had gotten off to a great start, and you just hate to see the long road to recovery that comes with being injured, but he's one of the toughest people I've been around. I know he'll bounce back."

Entering Sunday's game, White led the Patriots with 12 receptions for 94 yards. He had 38 yards on 10 carries this season.

The eight-year veteran, who has spent his entire career with the Patriots, entered this season having the most receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns by a running back in the NFL since 2015.

In his absence, the Patriots on Sunday turned to veteran Brandon Bolden to fill his role, which is often referred to as a "passing back" in the team's attack. Bolden had three receptions for 23 yards and three carries for a net loss of 1 yard vs. the Saints.

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.