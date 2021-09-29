MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller missed practice Wednesday with chest and elbow injuries.

Fuller left in overtime of Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders after fully extending for an incomplete pass and landing awkwardly. He did not return. Before exiting, he reeled in three catches for 20 yards and the game-tying two-point conversion.

Sunday marked Fuller's first game since signing a one-year, $10 million contract with the Dolphins this off-season. He missed their season opener due to a one-game suspension and did not play in Week 2 for personal reasons.

"I'm doing great," he said Sunday. "I don't want to speak too much on that, but I'm doing a lot better. I'm just happy to be back playing."

Fuller has missed 29 of 83 possible games during his six-year career due to injury or suspension. Last season, he set career-highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns with the Houston Texans before being served a six-game suspension 11 games into the season.