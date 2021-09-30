Marcus Spears details what he expects to see from Tom Brady this weekend against the Patriots. (1:21)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated wide receiver Antonio Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Brown missed Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after going on the reserve list Sept. 22. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter last week that Brown, who is vaccinated, had tested positive for COVID-19.

His activation puts him in line to play in Sunday's marquee matchup against the New England Patriots. Brown played one game for the Patriots in 2019 before he was released after he reportedly sent text messages to a woman who had alleged sexual misconduct against him.

Brown, 33, has six receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown for the Buccaneers this season.