PHILADELPHIA -- Running back LeSean McCoy will officially retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, the team announced.

McCoy, the franchise's all-time leading rusher, will be honored at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. The visiting Kansas City Chiefs are led by Andy Reid, who was McCoy's longtime coach while in Philadelphia.

"LeSean possessed a unique combination of speed, elusiveness and an exceptional playmaking ability that made him one of the most dynamic players in the league and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise," Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "LeSean carried himself with a rare blend of confidence and youthful enthusiasm, but he also was driven by a desire to be one of the all-time greats at the running back position, and that's what made him such an exciting player to be around and watch every week.

"He provided so many memorable plays and performances over the course of his career. We are honored to share in this special day with LeSean and look forward to recognizing him as the Eagles Legend of the Game on Sunday."

LeSean McCoy holds the Eagles' franchise record with 6,792 rushing yards and ranks third in rushing touchdowns (44) and rushing average (4.7 yards). Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick in 2009, McCoy spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia, where he established a team record with 6,792 rushing yards while ranking third in rushing touchdowns (44) and rushing average (4.7 yards). He was named first-team All-Pro twice, including in 2013 when he set franchise highs in rushing yards (1,607) and rushing touchdowns (17).

Three of McCoy's six Pro Bowl appearances came during his time in Philadelphia.

"I still have that green inside my heart," McCoy wrote on the team's website. "There are times when I'd see the Eagles on TV, and it just felt weird not wearing that uniform. I instantly think back to all of those big games and the roar of the fans; I've just always seen myself as an Eagle. It's only right to come back home and retire an Eagle."

The Eagles traded McCoy to the Buffalo Bills in 2015 for linebacker Kiko Alonso. He spent the next four years in Buffalo, followed by stints with Reid and the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing his career with a pair of Super Bowl titles.