OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with "a little back flare-up," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said before Thursday's practice.

"I don't think it's anything serious," Roman said. "But we're just going to have to kind of wait and see. I think he's going to be in good shape. We'll wait and see."

Jackson was sidelined Wednesday with a sore back, and Roman declined to say whether the former NFL MVP will suit up Thursday.

Jackson has never missed a game because of injury in his four-year NFL career. The only games in which he didn't play were the 2019 season finale (when the Ravens had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC) and Week 12 last season in Pittsburgh (after he had tested positive for COVID-19).

Jackson took some hard hits and got sacked a season-high four times in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions. In three games this season, Jackson seems to have taken on tacklers more than in the past and has been hit a league-high 44 times, five more than any other quarterback.

With running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards out for the season, Jackson has been Baltimore's top rushing threat, ranking fourth in the NFL with 251 yards. He appeared fine when he spoke to reporters for eight minutes Wednesday.

This is the second straight week that Jackson has missed a practice. Last Thursday, he was out with an illness. Jackson then went on to beat the Lions, joining Patrick Mahomes, Kurt Warner and Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with 32 wins in their first 40 career starts.

"We definitely want him and everybody out for every practice," Roman said. "When they're not, we adjust accordingly. Thankfully, we've been in this system going into three years now. With Lamar, it's a little bit different than a guy who just got here."