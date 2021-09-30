The Ravens convert on fourth-and-19, and Justin Tucker sets an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal as time expires to lift Baltimore past Detroit. (0:22)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- How many football fans are going to be attempting 66-yard field goals with Justin Tucker on Madden 22 now?

Count the makers of the Madden video game as those who believe Tucker is one of the greatest of all time, giving the Baltimore Ravens kicker a 99 rating for a limited time after he blasted the longest field goal in NFL history. He is only the fifth kicker to have a 99 rating, joining Adam Vinatieri, Mike Vanderjagt, David Akers and Morten Andersen.

This is quite a significant boost for Tucker, who previously had an 87 rating. Before Tucker's upgrade, the highest rated Ravens were cornerback Marlon Humphrey and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. Both have 92 ratings.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson certainly approved of the new 99 rating for Tucker, responding to Madden's announcement on Twitter with a fire emoji.

Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, converting 90.6% of his career field goals. He has made 17 game-winning kicks and has hit on all 16 of his field goal attempts with under one minute remaining in regulation.

On Wednesday, Tucker's game-worn jersey, pants and socks from his record-setting kick were put on display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A day later, Tucker found himself in an exclusive virtual club, becoming one of six players who currently have 99 ratings in the game. The others are Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey; Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce; and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

"I haven't seen any guy like this guy," Ravens special teams coordinator Chris Horton said of Tucker's confidence. "He's a different breed of guy."

ESPN's Michael Rothstein contributed to this story