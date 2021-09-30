EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings don't plan to swap left tackles for their Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Despite rookie first-round draft pick Christian Darrisaw being a full participant at practice Wednesday for the first time since having groin surgery in August, the Vikings plan to keep Rashod Hill at left tackle.

"Rashod is our guy," offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said. "Good to have Christian back in practice; he's getting better. He's only had a few days, so we have to build him up and do it the right way. Really pleased with his progression."

Hill was given a veteran's day off Wednesday but was back at practice on Thursday. Darrisaw continues to practice without limitations and saw an increase in his number of team reps this week.

"Right now is about focusing on today, [offensive line] coach [Phil] Rauscher is getting Rashod ready and, in spurts, giving [Darrisaw] his repetitions," Kubiak said. "Not just trying to throw it at him all at once. He had zero practice, so he's got a lot of catching up to do. He's doing a heck of a job with everything he can control."