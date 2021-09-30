        <
        >

          Thursday Night Football: Live updates of Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals

          play
          Trevor Lawrence vs. Joe Burrow: Who has a brighter future? (2:03)

          Stephen A. Smith and Dan Orlovsky debate whether Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow will be the more successful NFL QB. (2:03)

          7:16 PM ET
          • NFL NationESPN

          CINCINNATI -- The Jacksonville Jaguars scored on a 7-yard run from Trevor Lawrence to take a 14-0 lead against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

          The Lawrence touchdown was the 14th first down by the Jaguars, which is their most in the first half of a game since Week 4 of 2020 when they had 15 on the road against the Bengals.