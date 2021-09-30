CINCINNATI -- The Jacksonville Jaguars scored on a 7-yard run from Trevor Lawrence to take a 14-0 lead against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
The Lawrence touchdown was the 14th first down by the Jaguars, which is their most in the first half of a game since Week 4 of 2020 when they had 15 on the road against the Bengals.
