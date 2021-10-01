D.J. Chark is carted off the field after teammate James Robinson rolls on top of his leg. (0:27)

CINCINNATI -- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark suffered a fractured left ankle early in Thursday night's 24-21 loss to the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

It's unclear at this point if the injury is season ending. If it is, it could be the last game Chark plays for the Jaguars. He was in the final year of his rookie contract.

Chark was hurt when running back James Robinson fell onto Chark's left leg while Chark was blocking a defensive back. Chark lay face down on the turf for a moment and then was carted off the field. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg and hopped on his right leg to reach the cart.

Chark has gotten off to a slow start in 2021, with just seven catches on 22 targets for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Chark missed a month of camp and preseason after having surgery to repair a broken finger on his right hand. He said recently the plate they placed in his hand still remains and the finger does still bother him at times.

The Jaguars drafted Chark in the second round in 2018. He had a rough rookie season but rebounded in 2019 by catching 73 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns and making the Pro Bowl. Chark caught 53 passes for 706 yards and five touchdowns last season and admitted he let his frustration with the way the season was going and the inconsistent play from the quarterback position bleed into his on-field performance.

The Jaguars also lost starting right guard A.J. Cann to a knee injury in the second quarter.

NFL Network first reported the extent of Chark's injury.