MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins starting center Michael Deiter will miss Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with foot and quad injuries, coach Brian Flores said Friday.

Flores said Deiter was injured at the team's practice Wednesday and will likely be placed on injured reserve. Greg Mancz will start in his place.

A third-round draft pick out of Wisconsin in 2019, Deiter started 15 games at left guard for Miami as a rookie and beat out offseason signee Matt Skura for the Dolphins' starting center job. Flores said it's too early to tell whether Deiter will return to the team this season, but he typically does not establish a timeline for his injured players' return.

Wide receiver Will Fuller V, who missed practice Wednesday with chest and elbow injuries, returned to practice in limited fashion Thursday and is expected to play Sunday, Flores said.