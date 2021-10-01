Keyshawn Johnson discusses what Rashod Bateman's return means for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' passing game. (1:09)

Keyshawn: No need to panic about Ravens' passing troubles (1:09)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looked fine in his return to practice Friday, putting him on track to start Sunday's game against the unbeaten Denver Broncos.

Jackson had been sidelined the past two days with a sore back.

Asked about Jackson's chances of starting Sunday, coach John Harbaugh said, "He was a full participant today."

Jackson moved around well during the media viewing portion of practice and didn't appear to favor his back at any point. He threw on the run, moved around in the pocket smoothly and even leaped in the air when an assistant threw him the ball.

"I felt he looked real good," Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown said. "He's been looking good all season. He's been precise. [I'm] happy he's back practicing."

On Thursday, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Jackson was dealing with "a little back flare-up" and indicated he didn't think it was serious.

Jackson is facing one of the NFL's top defenses in Denver. The Broncos have allowed a league-low 8.7 points per game, and linebacker Von Miller was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month with four sacks.

This marked only the second time in Jackson's four-year career that he had been sidelined for consecutive practices. He has never missed a game because of an injury.

The only other time Jackson was out for back-to-back practices was last season, when he was sidelined with a knee injury and an illness. He then ran a career-low two times in a 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

This season, Jackson has been hit an NFL-high 44 times, including 12 times in Sunday's 19-17 win at the Detroit Lions.

Through three games, Jackson has carried the Baltimore offense, leading the NFL in yards per rush (7.2) and yards per completion (14.4). He has produced a league-best four runs over 20 yards and has connected on 14 passes of 20 yards or more, which ranks fourth in the NFL.