ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be down at least two starters for Sunday's game against the visiting Houston Texans. Safety Jordan Poyer (ankle) and left guard Jon Feliciano (concussion) were ruled out Friday by coach Sean McDermott.

The coach declined to say who would be starting in their places.

"All those things we're still working through here," McDermott said when asked who is starting. "Jon got hurt during the week here. So still working through all that and same with the safety position with Jordan being out."

Poyer was injured during the Bills' 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team last week. The safety has not missed a start since the 2017 season. He had an interception in the win over Washington and has 12 tackles this year. Jaquan Johnson came in for him Poyer in Week 3 and is in line to start in his place. Josh Thomas and rookie Damar Hamlin are other options in the secondary.

Feliciano started the week limited during Wednesday's practice with an illness. He was downgraded to not practicing Thursday with a concussion. Fourth-year guard Ike Boettger is likely to get the start at left guard.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (groin) and defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) are expected to be questionable.