TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Friday that tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) will be a game-time decision against the New England Patriots, although the team later listed him as doubtful on its final injury report.

Arians also said that outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (hand, shoulder) will be a game-time decision to face the Pats on Sunday. He's officially listed as questionable.

Gronkowski was seen at practice Friday during the portion open to the media but did not participate for a third straight day, while Pierre-Paul practiced for the first time since Sept. 15. Arians had said Monday that he "did not foresee" Pierre-Paul playing this weekend.

Gronkowski has been one of the Bucs' most potent red zone weapons this season, while Pierre-Paul has been the emotional leader of a defense that has only three sacks through the first three games.

Running back Giovani Bernard (knee) is listed as out. So is cornerback Jamel Dean (knee), meaning the Bucs will be without two of three starting cornerbacks. Richard Sherman, who signed with the team on Wednesday, will be active.

"We'll have him up just in case," Arians said.

Sherman said he would need about a week to get acclimated in the Bucs' system.