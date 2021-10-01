NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans will be without top receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones this week against the New York Jets, according to coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel also said the team will be without outside linebacker Bud Dupree this week.

Both Brown and Jones suffered hamstring injuries in last week's 25-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Brown played only eight snaps before coming out. Jones was deemed unavailable late in the third quarter. Neither of the receivers practiced this week.

Second-year wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will be leaned upon to step in for the injured Brown and Jones. Free-agent addition Josh Reynolds was inactive last week but said he expected to get an opportunity against the Jets.

Dupree was active last week but didn't play a snap. The veteran outside linebacker tore an ACL in December while with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dupree tried to play on the knee in the first two games but has had issues with the recovery process. He didn't practice this week.

The Titans have only two outside linebackers -- Ola Adeniyi and Harold Landry III -- available to them on their 53-man roster. The team signed Sharif Finch to the practice squad Tuesday.

Vrabel also ruled Brett Kern, Caleb Farley and Larrell Murchison out for Sunday's game.