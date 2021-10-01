THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson is expected to play in a Week 4 matchup against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

"I don't anticipate him not being able to go," coach Sean McVay said when asked before Friday's practice about Henderson's game status. "He's going to play."

Henderson suffered a rib cartilage injury in the fourth quarter of a Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts and was inactive for a Week 3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He has been a limited participant in practices this week, according to the Rams' injury report. McVay said that regardless of Henderson's practice participation Friday, he would play Sunday.

The Rams are 3-0 as they prepare for a division opener at SoFi Stadium.

In two games, Henderson has rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, while providing a consistent checkdown option out of the backfield for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Henderson has caught four passes for 46 yards.

In Henderson's absence against the Bucs, running back Sony Michel started and rushed for 67 yards on 20 carries. In three games, Michel, who was acquired during a late-summer trade with the New England Patriots, has rushed for 115 yards on 31 carries and has caught three passes for 12 yards.