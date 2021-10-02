Marcus Spears believes Tom Brady will figure out the Patriots' defense, and explains how the Buccaneers' defense will use this game to get back on track. (1:02)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is not traveling to New England on Saturday and will be out for Sunday night's game against the Patriots because of his rib injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gronkowski had been considered unlikely to play, as he was listed as doubtful and did not participate in practice all week, though he was seen at practice Friday during the portion open to the media.

Being out means Gronkowski will miss his first matchup against the Patriots, with whom he spent nine seasons from 2010 to 2018.

Gronkowski has been one of the Buccaneers' most potent red zone weapons this season and has totaled 16 receptions for 184 yards and four touchdowns in three games.

Information from ESPN's Jenna Laine was used in this report.