PITTSBURGH -- For the second game in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of their top receivers.

Chase Claypool was downgraded to out against the Green Bay Packers, the team announced Saturday, because of a hamstring injury suffered in practice.

Claypool was limited in Thursday's practice with the injury, and he didn't practice at all Friday and was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Claypool was one of the team's primary threats a week ago with Diontae Johnson out with a knee injury and JuJu Smith-Schuster limited because of a ribs injury suffered during the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both Johnson and Smith-Schuster were full participants in Friday's practice and are expected to play Sunday. Claypool, who has 15 receptions for 211 yards in his second season, has a knack for drawing defensive pass interference calls and making combat catches.

In his rookie season, Claypool had 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine touchdowns, plus two rushing touchdowns.