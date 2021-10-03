Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns due to an ankle injury, is expected to play barring a pregame setback, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cook, who missed last week's 30-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday. He suffered the injury while being tackled in the fourth quarter of the Vikings' Week 2 loss at Arizona.

"I woke up and couldn't play," Cook said last week. "In this league, it's either you're going to play or you can't. In this league, guys are flying around and doing all types of stuff and my game is to go be explosive. I can't be out there if I'm not explosive or not able to help my team win a football game. I'd rather the next guy behind me come in and do an extremely good job and step up and do their job."

In Cook's absence, third-year running back Alexander Mattison tied a career-high with 112 rushing yards and caught six passes for 59 yards, another career-best mark. Mattison could still hold a pivotal role vs. Cleveland, especially if Minnesota wants to work Cook back in slowly.

Cook was made available to the media when he returned to practice, and walked a fine line with his comments, so this weekend's news is a major positive for a 1-2 club.

"Attacking my rehab every day real hard," Cook said. "We'll see how this thing plays out, but I'm extremely confident in what we've got going on in the training room and what they're doing to get me back on the field. I'm extremely confident. We'll see how this week plays out and how I respond."

ESPN Staff Writer Courtney Cronin contributed to this report.