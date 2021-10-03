Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to play in Denver against the Broncos on Sunday after missing two practices this week with a sore back, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Jackson, listed as questionable for Sunday's game, was a full participant in practice Friday after being sidelined the previous two days.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday that Jackson was dealing with "a little back flare-up" but indicated he didn't think it was serious. Jackson moved around well during the media viewing portion of Friday's practice and didn't appear to favor his back at any point.

This marked only the second time in Jackson's four-year career that he had been sidelined for consecutive practices. He has never missed a game because of an injury.

Jackson is facing one of the NFL's top defenses in Denver. The Broncos have allowed a league-low 8.7 points per game, and linebacker Von Miller was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month with four sacks.

This season, Jackson has been hit an NFL-high 44 times, including 12 times in Sunday's 19-17 win at the Detroit Lions.

Through three games, Jackson has carried the Baltimore offense, leading the NFL in yards per rush (7.2) and yards per completion (14.4). He has produced a league-best four runs over 20 yards and has connected on 14 passes of 20 yards or more, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

