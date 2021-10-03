Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the next two games while he is on injured reserve, but he is expected to be ready to return for the Oct. 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, per a source.

While Tagovailoa is out, Jacoby Brissett will continue to start for Miami, with Sunday's start coming against his former Indianapolis Colts' team.

Tagovailoa fractured his ribs during the Sept. 19 home game against Buffalo and, when he did, it was considered a roughly three-week injury.

The Dolphins opted not to waste his roster spot and instead chose to activate rookie backup quarterback Reid Sinnett while waiting for Tagovailoa to heal.

The three weeks are expected to be enough to enable Tagovailoa to be heal and throw effectively again.

Tagovailoa will miss Sunday's game against the Colts, then next week's at Tampa against the Buccaneers, but those familiar with the injury believe it will be healed enough for Tagovailoa to play on Oct. 17 in London.