Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season saw more exciting finishes and statement victories. The Chiefs bounced back with a huge win over the Eagles, while the Bills shut out the Texans. The Colts finally got their first win of the season, and the Cowboys' offense handled the Panthers' great defense, scoring 36 points in a victory.

The Giants upset the Saints in overtime with a pair of Saquon Barkley touchdowns, and the Jets held on in an OT win of their own, beating the Titans. Zach Wilson earned his first win in the NFL. Another rookie QB -- Justin Fields -- got the Bears back to .500 on the season. Washington pulled off a big comeback in the fourth quarter against the Falcons, and the Browns held the Vikings to seven points to move to 3-1.

Our NFL Nation reporters react to it all, with the major takeaways and lingering questions from this week's action. Plus, they each look at the bigger picture with their current team confidence rating -- a 0-10 grade of how they feel about the team's outlook coming out of the week. Let's get to it.

Jets

What to know: Rookie QB Zach Wilson put on a show in the fourth quarter, displaying the arm talent and improvisational skill that prompted the Jets to fall in love with him. He threw two touchdowns, including a 53-yarder to Corey Davis -- an off-script play in which he motioned to Davis to go deep. It was straight out of the school yard. He led the Jets' OT drive that resulted in the game-winning field goal, but it wasn't a flawless performance. He missed two gimme throws in clutch situation that nearly cost them the game. Still, this was the performance the Jets were long anticipating. -- Rich Cimini

Is the pass rush for real? The Jets recorded seven sacks, including two by DT Quinnen Williams. The front four is the strength of the team, but some wondered whether it would be a diminished strength because of DE Carl Lawson's season-ending injury. The coaches have adjusted, using more blitz packages than expected. They designed clever third-down pressures and rattled Ryan Tannehill, who didn't have WRs Julio Jones and A.J. Brown. Don't buy stock on the Jets' pass rush just yet -- seven sacks is an aberration -- but it's an improving D-line. -- Cimini

Cimini's confidence rating (0-10): 4, up from 2. They were outplayed by the Titans for much of the game, but Robert Saleh's program needed a win in the worst way.

Next game: vs. Falcons (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET)

Titans

What to know: The pass protection and pass-rush recognition is terrible. The Titans allowed six or more sacks for the second time in four games. The Jets' seven sacks were the most they've had since Week 11 of the 2019 season. Five of the sacks came on third downs, killing multiple drives. The Jets got pressure with stunts up front and blitzes that confused the Titans' offensive line. Ryan Tannehill didn't help by holding onto the ball too long on a couple of the sacks. -- Turron Davenport

Why can't the Titans consistently score touchdowns in the red zone? Entering this season, Tennessee's offense scored touchdowns on 53% of their red zone visits. The Titans got into the red zone five times Sunday and scored a touchdown once. Two of the seven sacks the team allowed came in the red zone, both times coming on third down. The Titans still have the threat of Derrick Henry running the ball inside the 20-yard line but need to also take advantage of Tannehill's ability to run the ball with more boot action. The Titans also need to use more bunch sets to get quick separation so Tannehill can get the ball to his receivers quickly before the pass rush gets home. That said, the Jets' defense was tied with the Saints and Broncos as the best in the NFL in preventing red zone touchdowns, entering this week allowing only 33%. It gets much easier for Tennessee next week against a Jaguars' defense that has allowed touchdowns on 62% of opponent's red zone visits. -- Davenport

Davenport's confidence rating (0-10): 5.5, down from 6.5. The Titans have a way of playing down to the level of their competition, and that's exactly what they did this week against the hapless Jets. These are the games that a contender doesn't lose or even allow to be this close.

Next game: at Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Washington

What to know: Ron Rivera has always considered this a resilient team, and it showed it again Sunday. Despite a number of injuries, two missed extra-point attempts and another bad outing by the defense, Washington found a way to win. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke defines resilient. He showed poise and confidence on two late touchdown drives to lead the win. It's what he used to do while growing up 45 minutes from Atlanta as a high school star. The game-winning play to J.D. McKissic sums him up -- Heinicke extended the play by rolling left, stayed poised and hit McKissic on the other side for a 30-yard catch-and-run score. -- John Keim

What's wrong with the defense? That's a real tough one to answer, because Washington doesn't have bad personnel. It has coaches who have been part of good teams. They are just all underachieving in a big way. Washington allowed the NFL's 28th-ranked offense to score 30 points, gain 378 yards and convert 10 of 16 third downs. They miss tackles; they give up big plays because of botched coverages, etc. Washington got the win, but that was not a get-right outing by the defense. You can't just blame the players, either. A start this bad is on the coaches and the players. -- Keim

Keim's confidence rating (0-10): 5, up from 4. Until the defense gets right, Washington will struggle against most offenses. But the offense will make things interesting.

Next game: vs. Saints (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Falcons

What to know: The Falcons, many times, came close to locking up Sunday's game against Washington. They led by eight (30-22) in the fourth quarter. Then what appeared to be conservative playcalling on offense (runs with Mike Davis, who averaged 1.1 yards per carry) and a defense that couldn't contain quarterback Taylor Heinicke's ability to extend plays with his legs, turned what looked like a massive win for Atlanta into a crushing loss. Luckily, perhaps, for Atlanta, the next three weeks it faces the Jets, has a bye week and then goes to Miami. -- Michael Rothstein

Is Cordarrelle Patterson the most reliable option on the Falcons' offense? In a word, yes. Patterson had a monster game against Washington, becoming the first running back in franchise history with three touchdown catches in a game. He has been the one player who Atlanta has been able to count on every week for offensive production. For a player who has bounced between teams for much of his NFL career, he has found a clear role and home with the Falcons. Sunday showed the best of what he can become, with six carries for 34 yards and five catches (on six targets) for 82 yards and those three scores. While Calvin Ridley (11 targets) and Kyle Pitts (nine targets) were looked to more Sunday, none had the day Patterson did. Pitts struggled getting open and Ridley had multiple drops. -- Rothstein

Rothstein's confidence rating (0-10): 4.7, down from 5. The Falcons, at points, looked like a good, complementary football team, but the fourth-quarter failings lead to some questions about this team's ability to play with a lead.

Next game: vs. Jets (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET)

Giants

What to know: The Giants saved their season from disaster with the overtime victory. Quarterback Daniel Jones put the Giants on his shoulders and rallied them from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit, with help from Saquon Barkley. A big performance from Jones -- who finished with 402 yards passing -- and so many others in the organization to get them in the win column. -- Jordan Raanan

Did the offense finally figure it out? Sure looks like it. The Giants moved the ball against a good Saints defense the entire afternoon and rallied in the fourth quarter. They finished with 485 total yards. Barkley made some big plays, including a 54-yard touchdown reception and the winning 6-yard touchdown run in overtime. Maybe most encouraging was rookie first-round pick Kadarius Toney becoming a big part of the offense. He had six catches for 78 yards. It also helped having a healthier Kenny Golladay, who had six catches for 116 yards. Things are looking up for the Giants' offense heading into next week in Dallas. -- Raanan

Raanan's confidence rating (0-10): 4.4, up from 1.2. Don't write the season off just yet. The Giants got a quality road win and should realistically have two or three wins already this season.

Next game: at Cowboys (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Saints

What to know: An unforgivable loss, considering the Saints were up 21-10 with eight minutes left. The defense wore down in the fourth quarter and overtime after getting off to such a good start this season. But the offense was also underwhelming -- which has turned into a more concerning season-long trend while New Orleans has relied so much on Alvin Kamara and the run game. A handful of big plays from Jameis Winston and the passing game ultimately wasn't enough this time. -- Mike Triplett

Will we see more passing offense once Michael Thomas comes back? It would be impossible not to. New Orleans ranked 31st in the NFL with just 113.7 passing yards per game heading into Sunday, when Winston threw for a season-high 226 yards (including a 58-yard pass). Obviously the Saints would prefer to run the ball and control the line of scrimmage more than relying on Winston to win games. But they may need to push the envelope. And not only will Thomas be eligible to return from the PUP list after the Saints' Week 6 bye, but standout offensive linemen Terron Armstead and Erik McCoy and WR Tre'Quan Smith will also be back eventually. -- Triplett

Triplett's confidence rating (0-10): 6.8, down from 7.5. Back to where we were after an ugly Week 2 loss. The Saints (2-2) will eventually be much better off, since they were missing a staggering eight projected Week 1 starters. But you can't afford to let golden opportunities like this one slip away in the NFL.

Next game: at Washington (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys' 36-28 win against Carolina included a vintage Ezekiel Elliott performance (more than 100 yards vs. the top-ranked run defense), a four-touchdown game from Dak Prescott (the fifth of his career) and what is becoming a normal performance for Trevon Diggs. Diggs recorded two more interceptions, giving him five in the first four games, tying the team record held by Ring of Honor linebacker Chuck Howley, who had five interceptions in the Cowboys' first four games in 1968. The last player in the NFL to have five picks in the first four games was New Orleans' Darren Sharper in 2009. The Cowboys turned the two takeaways into 10 points to pull away from the Panthers in the second half for a win that should make a lot more people take notice. -- Todd Archer

Is it time to take the Cowboys seriously in the NFC? Some might have thought it was cute that the Cowboys pushed the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the opener, but maybe that needs to be looked at differently. They built a big lead on the previously undefeated Panthers in the second half and held on for the win. And they're doing this without some key performers, like Michael Gallup, DeMarcus Lawrence, La'el Collins, Neville Gallimore and Keanu Neal. All of them will be back at some point, so there is hope they can continue to get better. -- Archer

Archer's confidence rating (0-10): 8.9, up from 8.4. They have convincingly won their last two games in a six-day span, routing Philadelphia and holding off Carolina -- and those teams came in with defenses that were ranked fourth and second in points allowed per game.

Next game: vs. Giants (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Panthers

What to know: Reality check. The Panthers aren't ready to be among the NFL's elite. Their 3-0 start indeed was a product, in part, of a weak schedule. While showing promise in the first half with a 14-13 lead, the offense crumbled under the blitz, and the defense, without two secondary starters, showed it doesn't have the depth to be a legit No. 1 unit. The 36-28 loss is a fair estimate of where this team is against good teams. -- David Newton

Was quarterback Sam Darnold exposed in the second half? Darnold looked brilliant in the first half, completing 12 of 16 pass attempts for 114 yards and rushing four times for 28 yards and two touchdowns. But he was blitzed on only two of 20 dropbacks. When the Cowboys came with the heat in the second half, Darnold looked more like the quarterback who struggled with mistakes with the Jets. On his first 10 dropbacks, he was blitzed four times, and went 1-of-3 with an interception and a sack. He had two interceptions in the third quarter that allowed this game to get out of reach. -- Newton

Newton's confidence rating (0-10): 6.2, down from 6.9. The Panthers have enough talent to keep pace with their next four opponents (Eagles, Vikings, Giants, Falcons), but the defense proved to be vulnerable against an elite quarterback after beating up on rookies in two of the first three games.

Next game: vs. Eagles (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Bills

What to know: Dawson Knox is emerging into the tight end the Bills needed him to be. With two touchdown catches against the Texans, Knox now has four on the season -- a career high -- four games into the year. He is tied for the second-most receiving touchdowns in the NFL. The Bills came into the year needing the tight end position to have more of a presence, and bringing in someone from the outside, like Eagles tight Zach Ertz, was a popular discussion point. Instead, Knox's playing time has risen this season, and he's taken full advantage of the opportunity. He is a popular target for Josh Allen, especially in the red zone, and had five receptions for 37 yards on eight targets against the Texans. The Bills already had a surplus of offensive talent. Getting Knox in the mix is only a plus for this group. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Is the Bills' success on defense because they are legit or because of whom they have played? The Bills are now plus-90 in point differential this season, the second-best point differential through four games in franchise history (plus-108 in 1992). Much of that is thanks to two shutout performances, the other being against the Dolphins in Week 2. The Bills are the second team since the NFL merger with two shutout wins by at least 30 points in their first four games. (1991 Washington is the other.) Both Miami and Houston, however, have struggling offenses that have yet to find much success this season playing with backup quarterbacks. Despite that, this Bills defense should get a share of the credit. Multiple shutouts in the NFL is not an easy task, no matter the opponent. Buffalo, which was without multiple defensive starters, also lost starting linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring), who left in the second quarter. The defense is creating turnovers -- including five against Houston -- and held the Texans' offense to fewer than 100 yards. The Bills have not allowed an opponent to gain 300 yards in a game this year, the only team in the NFL to do so. -- Getzenberg

Getzenberg's confidence rating (0-10): 7.7, no change from 7.7. The Bills beat the Texans handily, as they were supposed to, but this number stays put thanks to Buffalo's offense scoring touchdowns in only 3 of 7 red zone trips, including none of the first four. That issue needs to be corrected going into a big matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs next week.

Next game: at Chiefs (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Texans

What to know: The Texans might be the worst offense in the NFL without quarterback Tyrod Taylor. This was only Davis Mills' second start in his rookie year, but Houston hasn't run the ball well, either. Although the Bills' defense has been solid this season -- it also shut out the Dolphins in Week 2 -- the Texans' offense really struggled. Houston had minus-23 net passing yards in the first half, which was the fewest by any team in a first half since the Eagles on Nov. 21, 1999, against the Colts (minus-27) and the fewest in either half in franchise history, according to ESPN Stats & Information. -- Sarah Barshop

The only place they can go from here is up, right? The Texans have to hope this is rock bottom for the season, especially for the offense. Taylor, who is on injured reserve with a left hamstring injury, will miss at least one more game. If there is good news for Houston, according to FPI, the Texans have the 13th-easiest remaining strength of schedule this season. -- Barshop

Barshop's confidence rating (0-10): 1.5, down from 2. This number continues to go down for the Texans since their victory in the opener. An easier schedule the rest of the way will help, but it's hard to be confident about this team with Mills under center.

Next game: vs. Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Bears

What to know: After last week's disaster in Cleveland, the Bears' offense roared (for them, anyway) back to life. Yes, it was against the Lions. And yes, the Lions are bad. But progress is progress. The most encouraging aspect of Sunday's 24-14 victory was the Bears' devotion to the running game, with David Montgomery scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns before leaving the game with a left knee injury. For the most part, rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked good, and his receivers made plays. The Bears' offense was light-years better than it was in Week 3. -- Jeff Dickerson

Are the Bears really going back to Andy Dalton? Head coach Matt Nagy has said over and over that Dalton remains the Bears' starter when healthy. But why ruin Fields' momentum? The rookie made several beautiful throws on Sunday, including deep balls to speedster Darnell Mooney who finished with five catches for 125 yards. Fields played with nice tempo and appeared in command for a good chunk of the afternoon, even though he attempted just 18 passes. So why switch back to Dalton? Dalton had his chance and got hurt. That's life in the NFL. -- Dickerson

Dickerson's confidence rating (0-10): 5, up from 3.5. The Bears can't play the Lions every week.

Next game: at Raiders (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Lions

What to know: The Lions' red zone offense must improve. Thanks in part to two costly fumbles by QB Jared Goff and center Frank Ragnow, Detroit became the first team in at least the past 40 seasons to reach the red zone in each of their first three possessions and fail to score any points, per the Elias Sports Bureau. Then, following another failed attempt in the fourth quarter, their four empty red zone drives tied them for the most by any team in a game since 2000. If the team can't limit mistakes in scoring situations, they'll find it difficult to get that elusive first win. -- Eric Woodyard

When will the Lions win a game? The schedule doesn't let up for the 0-4 Lions. They visit the Minnesota Vikings next week, then host the Cincinnati Bengals at home before traveling to face former quarterback Matthew Stafford and the red-hot Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 24. So it doesn't get much easier with this brutal schedule. Head coach Dan Campbell categorized the schedule to start the season as being "the hand we're dealt," adding that the tough early slate will make the team stronger. -- Woodyard

Woodyard's confidence rating (0-10): 3.5, down from 5. Sunday's loss in Chicago was bad from the start. Not only were the Lions not able to capitalize on red-zone opportunities, they added injuries to Ragnow (toe) and outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (foot), which isn't a good mix for a team in the midst of a full rebuild.

Next game: at Vikings (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Browns

What to know: The Browns' defense is quickly proving it might be among the league's elite. Cleveland delivered another dominant defensive effort in Minnesota, stifling the Vikings and QB Kirk Cousins, who came into the day ranked second in the league in Total QBR. After surrendering a touchdown on Minnesota's opening drive, the Browns allowed only 180 yards the rest of the game -- and no points. On the heels of an offseason overhaul, this Browns defense appears to be for real. -- Jake Trotter

Can the Browns get QB Baker Mayfield back on track? Despite the win, Mayfield might have played his worst game since Week 6 of last year. He didn't commit the crucial mistake, but had it not been for a herculean effort from the defense, Cleveland wouldn't have been able to overcome such an inefficient passing performance. Getting Mayfield on track again will be paramount for coach Kevin Stefanski moving forward. -- Trotter

Trotter's confidence rating (0-10): 8.1, up from 7.4. The Browns already boasted one of the league's top rushing attacks -- now they seemingly own one of the top defenses to complement it.

Next game: at Chargers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Vikings

What to know: Mike Zimmer's blueprint for success is alive and well in Cleveland and not even close to reality in Minnesota. Kevin Stefanski utilized Zimmer's dream game plan against him by calling more runs than passes and dominating time of possession. Stefanski didn't open up the playbook against his former team, but he didn't have to once he found a way to consistently gash the Vikings on the ground, with his Browns (3-1) running for 184 yards. Cleveland gave the Vikings (1-3) a ton of chances, but Minnesota didn't get close to tying the game after a bizarre last drive. -- Courtney Cronin

What's wrong with the Vikings' run defense? Minnesota spent the entire offseason rebuilding its run defense, but the results have not played out in the Vikings' favor. Cleveland entered Week 4 averaging 5.1 yards per rush and put up 184 yards rushing at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings had to finish the game without DT Michael Pierce, who aggravated an elbow injury he's been dealing with the last few days, but the nose tackle struggled to contain runs up the middle even when he was on the field. The Browns repeatedly pounded the rock with Nick Chubb (21 carries, 100 yards) and Kareem Hunt (14-69, TD), which wore Minnesota's defense down up front and continues to be one of the main reasons why the Vikings have struggled defensively this season. -- Cronin

Cronin's confidence rating (0-10): 6, down from 6.3. The winless Lions let the Bears rush for 188 yards. Minnesota has Detroit at home and another week to get Dalvin Cook (who looked like he might have reinjured an ankle in the third quarter) up to speed -- or hand the reins to Alexander Mattison again -- so the Vikings can do the same.

Next game: vs. Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Colts

What to know: The Colts needed this one. They were in desperation mode because there was no way they could fall to 0-4 on the season, especially with another road game at Baltimore awaiting them in Week 5. The Colts didn't make it easy on themselves, but they got their first win of the season 27-17 over the Miami Dolphins. Dealing with myriad injuries entering the game, the Colts went back to their old mantra of "Run the damn ball" to get the victory. Second-year running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 103 yards, and the Colts rushed for 139 yards as a team. The 33 rushing attempts were a season high for the Colts. The solid running game took some pressure off Carson Wentz's right arm -- and right ankle, and he was 24-of-32 for 228 yards and two touchdowns. A key for Wentz was that he he didn't hold the ball too long, and he had no problem throwing underneath to avoid taking any unnecessary hits. -- Mike Wells

Can the defense have the same kind of success against Baltimore in Week 5, given that Lamar Jackson is a substantial upgrade over Jacoby Brissett? The Colts held the Dolphins to a total of 203 yards (including minus-7 yards in the second quarter) on offense. But let's be real -- their offense isn't that good, especially with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. A better indicator of whether the Colts are turning the corner defensively will come when they face Jackson and the Ravens on Monday Night Football. Jackson is a threat with his arm and his feet, as he leads Baltimore in passing and rushing this season. The Ravens went into Sunday ranked fourth in the NFL in yards per game (424.7). -- Wells

Wells' confidence rating (0-10): 4.6, no change from 4.6. The Colts should be happy about getting their first victory, but it's too soon to say they've turned the corner on their season. Beat the Ravens in Week 5, and then it'll be time to say that the Colts are getting their season back on track.

Next game: at Ravens (Monday, Oct. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Dolphins

What to know: The glass covering the fire extinguisher has been broken -- this offense is in trouble. Not to sound like a broken record, but the Colts entered Week 4 allowing the sixth-most yards per play (6.29) in the NFL, yet they held the Dolphins to just 3 yards per play Sunday. Once again, Miami failed to push the ball down the field, seemingly settling for short and intermediate passes; quarterback Jacoby Brissett attempted just one pass longer than 20 yards, and Miami's offense didn't crack 100 yards until midway through the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the Dolphins' defense fixed its third-down efficiency but allowed its second straight 100-yard rusher. Ultimately, it's still just Week 4, but Miami blew it in a get-right game against a hobbled Colts team. Don't hit the panic button until Tua Tagovailoa returns, but you can definitely have a hand hovering over it. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Speaking of Tagovailoa -- how much better can he make this Dolphins offense? Tagovailoa will reportedly make his return from injured reserve when the Dolphins play the Jaguars in Week 6, giving him a winnable matchup after missing three games with fractured ribs. But he could realistically be leading a team that is 1-4 by that time; his development as a downfield passer won't be able to wait. He will have to display an ability to stretch a defense or teams will continue to keep Miami's offense in front of them as they've done with Brissett. With this Dolphins defense, the team can compete, but its offense has to carry its weight immediately. -- Louis-Jacques

Louis-Jacques' confidence rating (0-10): 3, down from 4.5. Anything can happen in the NFL, but I have no reason to believe the Dolphins will beat the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers after being blown out by the previously winless Colts.

Next game: at Buccaneers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Chiefs

What to know: The offense has to continue to be as impressive as it was against the Eagles on Sunday, when it scored a touchdown on six of its first seven possessions. That may seem like an unfair burden to place on Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offense, but it's there because of the Chiefs' defense, which is giving up scoring drives of its own at an alarming rate. -- Adam Teicher

Can the Chiefs reasonably expect significant improvement on defense? The Chiefs are deep enough into the season that we know what they are: not good on defense. They do have a few things to look forward to, such as end Frank Clark's and linebacker Willie Gay's returns following injuries. But those players won't fix all that ails the defense. -- Teicher

Teicher's confidence rating (0-10): 6.7, up from 6. It's impossible to think of the Chiefs as what they've been in recent years with the defense they have.

Next game: vs. Bills (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Eagles

What to know: The Eagles are an undisciplined team, and it is destroying their chances for success. They had three touchdowns taken off the board because of penalties (though the second, a pass interference call on receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside, was highly questionable), and extended a pair of Chiefs scoring drives with infractions. That was the difference between what would have been a spirit-lifting win and a deflating loss that dropped Philadelphia to 1-3 on the season. Playing intelligent football is a core principle of coach Nick Sirianni, and yet the Eagles have set a franchise record for penalties through four games with 44. That does not reflect well. The schedule has little give, with the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders up next. In order to have any chance, the Eagles have to quit beating themselves. -- Tim McManus

What happened to the defense? The Eagles were near the top in most defensive categories through the first two games, including opponent points per game (11.5 average). The past two weeks, they were gashed for 83 points and more than 850 yards. Granted, it was against a pair of potent offenses in the Chiefs and Cowboys, but it has been a rapid fall from grace. The defense hasn't played well since defensive end Brandon Graham was lost for the season with an Achilles rupture in the second quarter against the 49ers in Week 2. -- McManus

McManus' confidence rating (0-10): 3.7, down from 4.8. The offense showed some promise Sunday -- rookie DeVonta Smith went over 100 yards for the first time in his career, and the Eagles moved the ball despite having just one of their original starting offensive linemen -- but their schedule is brutal and they're just not a very smart football team right now.

Next game: at Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Bengals

What to know: The Bengals have put themselves in position to be a playoff contender this season. Thursday's 24-21 win over Jacksonville gave the Bengals three wins in their first four games, which was imperative, given how tough the schedule will be later in the season. If Cincinnati wants to end a playoff drought that dates back to 2015, it needs to stockpile wins against bad teams like the Jaguars. Cincinnati barely did that, thanks to a 35-yard field goal by rookie Evan McPherson as time expired. -- Ben Baby

Are the Bengals consistent enough to be a playoff team? I'm not so sure. The lackluster start was almost enough to put the Bengals away early. If Cincinnati doesn't get a fourth-and-goal stop less than 3 feet from their own end zone, the Jaguars might have gone up 21-0 and had enough of a cushion to pull off the upset. Cincinnati had a similarly flat outing in Week 2 against Chicago in a game that will end up being a pretty bad loss. Cincinnati must be more consistent, especially against better teams, if it wants to make the playoffs. -- Baby

Baby's confidence rating (0-10): 7, up from 6.8. The Bengals do enough things well -- and perhaps more importantly, have Joe Burrow at QB -- to be a good team in '21.

Next game: vs. Packers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Jaguars

What to know: The players have been saying it for four weeks, but they really are close to getting a victory. They nearly upset the Bengals in a road game on a short week with a rookie QB and rookie head coach. There aren't a lot of playmakers on offense other than RB James Robinson and WR Marvin Jones Jr., but when they play turnover-free ball and get the ground game going, they're going to have chances to win some games soon. -- Mike DiRocco

What do the Jaguars do at receiver with DJ Chark Jr. (ankle) sidelined? Tavon Austin got a lot of work after Chark went out on the game's third play, but expect KR Jamal Agnew (who had a 27-yard catch) and Tyron Johnson to get more work, as well. Johnson hasn't done much since the Jaguars claimed him off waivers (one catch for 6 yards), but he does have deep speed. The three practice squad receivers -- Jeff Cotton, Tim Jones and Josh Hammond -- may get a chance too, but the Jaguars really don't have anyone who can really replace Chark. He may not have been off to a very good start, but Trevor Lawrence trusted him and the Jaguars were counting on him to be a deep threat. -- DiRocco

DiRocco's confidence rating (0-10): 3, up from 2.5. Lawrence played his first turnover-free game, Robinson ran for 78 yards and two TDs, and the offense had three TD drives of at least 67 yards, but the defense continues to struggle against the pass (Joe Burrow threw for 348 yards) and has forced just one turnover all season.

Next game: vs. Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)