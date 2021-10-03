Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes throws underhand touchdown pass against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- Patrick Mahomes brought the underhand pass out of his bag of tricks to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 7-3 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter on Sunday.
Mahomes, who had thrown similar passes for touchdowns before, tossed an underhand pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the 1-yard score.
Edwards-Helaire now has receiving touchdown in consecutive games after having just one during his first 15 career games.
Mahomes went unconventional again with a shovel pass touchdown to Jody Fortson with less than a minute to play in the second quarter, giving him three touchdown passes in the first half.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, since 2018, Mahomes has thrown 10 shovel touchdown passes, most in the league.