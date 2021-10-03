ATLANTA -- Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons after suffering a hamstring injury.

Thomas hurt his right hamstring on Washington's first possession of the game and never returned. It's uncertain on which play he suffered the injury. He was initially ruled as questionable to return. After trainers checked him out on the sideline, Thomas tested the hamstring with various cuts, and shortly thereafter he was ruled out.

Washington lacks proven depth at the position with Ricky Seals-Jones the primary backup along with rookie John Bates. Thomas has been a crucial target with 12 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns in the first three games.

Washington also has rookie Sammis Reyes, who has been inactive the first three games. It's the first year of playing organized football for the former college basketball player.