          Premature snap bounces off Lions QB Jared Goff, falls into hands of Bears defensive lineman

          2:06 PM ET
          • Eric WoodyardESPN

          CHICAGO -- A failed snap between Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his center resulted in a bizarre turnover against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

          On first-and-goal at the Chicago 8-yard line, Lions center Frank Ragnow prematurely snapped the ball to Goff -- who was trying to communicate with teammates at the line -- which ricocheted off Goff's shoulder and bounced directly into the hands of Bears defensive end Bilal Nichols.

          The Bears marched down and scored on the ensuing possession to take a 14-0 lead on David Montgomery's 9-yard rushing touchdown -- his second of the game.