CHICAGO -- A failed snap between Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his center resulted in a bizarre turnover against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

On first-and-goal at the Chicago 8-yard line, Lions center Frank Ragnow prematurely snapped the ball to Goff -- who was trying to communicate with teammates at the line -- which ricocheted off Goff's shoulder and bounced directly into the hands of Bears defensive end Bilal Nichols.

The Bears marched down and scored on the ensuing possession to take a 14-0 lead on David Montgomery's 9-yard rushing touchdown -- his second of the game.