Giants' John Ross recovers own fumble, scores on a 51-yard pass from Daniel Jones

NEW ORLEANS -- Welcome to the 2020 season, John Ross.

The 2017 first-round pick caught a 51-yard touchdown pass on his first reception in his first game with the New York Giants.

The big play came with 8:51 remaining in the second quarterback to give the Giants a 7-0 lead over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Ross, signed as a free agent this offseason, missed the first three games of the season because of a hamstring injury. But on his eighth snap Sunday he blazed down the right hash past Saints defensive backs Paulson Adebo and Malcolm Jenkins. Ross hit 21.13 miles per hour on the play, per NextGen Stats.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones dropped the ball perfectly into his lap at the 7-yard line. The ball popped free before Ross crossed the goal line, but after review they upheld the touchdown call based on his recovery of the football in the end zone.

It was Ross' 52nd career catch and 11th touchdown. Three of those 11 TDs have been for at least 50 yards.