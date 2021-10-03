MIAMI -- Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller suffered a hand injury in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Fuller was the intended receiver on a third-and-6 incomplete pass from Jacoby Brissett midway through the second quarter. He walked off the field and left with medical trainers for the locker room shortly afterward.

He finished the game with one catch for 6 yards on two targets; a 28-yard catch was also called back because of a Dolphins penalty.

Sunday marked Fuller's first home game since signing with Miami this offseason. He missed practice Wednesday with chest and elbow injuries but participated Thursday and Friday and did not have an injury designation for Sunday's game.

In just 11 games last season, Fuller recorded a career-high 879 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 53 catches with the Houston Texans before being served a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He served the final game of that suspension in Week 1 this season and made his Miami debut in Week 3 after missing the Dolphins' 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 for personal reasons.