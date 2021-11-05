Indianapolis Colts' Nyheim Hines explodes up the middle for 34-yard TD run

INDIANAPOLIS -- Running back Nyheim Hines didn't let quarterback Carson Wentz and Indianapolis Colts' passing game get all the glory on their opening drive of the game Thursday night against the New York Jets.

Hines took the handoff and started right before bumping into center Ryan Kelly and cutting left. Hines, a former track athlete at N.C. State, broke to the outside, leaving Jets cornerback Brandin Echols flailing his arms in desperation trying to catch him.

Hines dove head first into the end zone to complete the 34-yard touchdown, giving the Colts a quick 7-0 lead. And to top off his career-long run, Hines did a flip in the end zone for a celebration.

The Jets responded on their next possession with a touchdown pass from Mike White to Elijah Moore, tying the score.

Jonathan Taylor added a 21-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter for the Colts, pushing the7ir lead to 14-7 in a back-and-forth first half.