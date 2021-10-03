David Montgomery rushes in two touchdowns in the red zone for the Bears in the first half. (0:28)

CHICAGO -- Bears starting running back David Montgomery suffered a left knee injury late in Sunday's 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions.

At the 11:10 mark of the fourth quarter, Montgomery ran off left guard for a 5-yard gain but stayed on the ground and clutched his left knee in obvious pain after the play ended.

Montgomery was eventually helped off the field and immediately taken back to the locker room, where the Bears ruled him out for the remainder of the afternoon.

Montgomery enjoyed a productive afternoon (106 rushing yards, two touchdowns) prior to the injury.

In other injury news, Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks sustained a groin injury on Chicago's first defensive play of the game and did not return.