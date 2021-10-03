        <
          Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid first to win 100 NFL games with two teams

          4:18 PM ET
          Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
          PHILADELPHIA -- Andy Reid went back to where it began to enter the NFL record book on Sunday.

          Reid became the first coach to win 100 games, counting the playoffs, with two different teams. His 100th win with the Kansas City Chiefs came when they beat his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, 42-23. Reid won 140 games in 14 seasons as the Eagles' coach from 1999 through 2012. He then moved to Kansas City, where his record is 100-45 in eight full seasons plus four games in 2021.

          Reid was hospitalized early last week after he felt sick late in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He was later released and back in his office on Tuesday.