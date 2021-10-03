GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hit a major milestone on the first drive of the Pittsburgh Steelers' game at Green Bay on Sunday.

With a 45-yard touchdown strike to Diontae Johnson on third down, Roethlisberger threw his 400th passing touchdown, joining an exclusive club that includes Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (418) and Brett Favre (508).

Other quarterbacks with at least 400 passing touchdowns are Tom Brady (591), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539), Philip Rivers (421) and Dan Marino (420).

Roethlisberger, 39, hit the mark in 237 career games.

The timing of the history-making touchdown was also significant for the Steelers, snapping a 13-game stretch without a touchdown on their opening possession. The last time they scored a touchdown on their first drive was Week 7 against the Titans in the 2020 season.

With one milestone out of the way, Roethlisberger is also on the cusp of another. He entered Sunday's game just 213 yards away from passing Marino for sixth in all-time passing yards.