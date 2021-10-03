Ravens' Hollywood Brown lays out for 49-yard touchdown catch from Lamar Jackson

DENVER -- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown showed he can still catch the ball.

A week after dropping three passes, Brown laid out in the end zone to pull in a 49-yard touchdown catch from Lamar Jackson.

Brown got 8 yards behind two Broncos defenders, and Jackson had more than four seconds to deliver the throw.

This was the longest touchdown by air yards in the careers for both Jackson and Brown. Jackson's pass traveled 60.8 yards in the air, the longest completion of his career and second-longest by any quarterback this season, according to Next Gen Stats.

It put Baltimore ahead, 14-7, midway through the second quarter.

Brown reached a top speed of 21.3 MPH running down that TD pass, the fastest a Ravens player has gone on a TD this season and tied for the second-fastest mark by a Ravens offensive player on a TD since NGS started tracking speed in 2016.

Last Sunday, Brown had three long passes bounce off his hands. During the week, Brown told reporters that he would put his mistakes in the past, saying, "I've been working too hard on my route-running and separation to drop the ball when I'm open."