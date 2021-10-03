SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance stepped in for starter Jimmy Garoppolo to open the second half of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Moments after Lance took the first snap of the third quarter, the Niners announced that Garoppolo is dealing with a right calf injury and his return to the game is questionable. He briefly wore a wrap around the calf before removing it and was seen walking with a slight limp.

Garoppolo went 14-of-23 for 165 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the first 30 minutes against Seattle, as the Niners jumped to a 7-0 lead but entered the half tied at 7. Garoppolo was 6-of-6 for 70 yards and a touchdown on the first drive but went 8-of-17 for 95 yards and an interception the rest of the way.

When the Niners came back out to start the third quarter, Lance took some snaps from center Alex Mack on the sideline and chatted with coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello. Garoppolo offered a quick hug and a pat on the head to Lance before he went on the field.

Lance's first drive with the starters lasted just four plays, all runs, as Lance was stopped for a gain of 1 on third-and-4.