DENVER -- Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater departed Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion.

Bridgewater --- who took several big hits in the opening half, including on his last pass attempt before halftime -- was evaluated for a concussion at the half before officially being ruled out in the third quarter.

Drew Lock took over at quarterback to start the second half with the Broncos trailing 17-7. He finished the game 12-of-21 passing for 113 yards with an interception.

The Broncos, who started two backup guards -- Netane Muti and Quinn Meinerz -- in the game, had struggled to protect Bridgewater in the first half. Bridgewater was 7-of-16 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Bridgewater took a heavy hit from Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh on his last pass attempt of the first half, an incompletion on a third-and-10.

Bridgewater was a bright spot for the Broncos during their 3-0 start. Entering Sunday, he led the league in completion percentage (76.8). His first-quarter touchdown pass to tight end Noah Fant on Sunday gave him five TD passes without a turnover this season.

Bridgewater is now in the league's concussion protocol and will have to pass several steps to return to practice and games.

Bridgewater and Lock had spent much of the offseason and training camp in a competition for the starting job. But Bridgewater steadily kept leading the team on scoring drives, and coach Vic Fangio named Bridgewater the starter just before the preseason finale.

Lock was the Broncos' starter in 2020 and finished last in the league in completion percentage. He was also tied for the league lead in interceptions.