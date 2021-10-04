Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been diagnosed with a low-grade ankle sprain that will leave him week-to-week, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mixon was injured late in the Bengals' 24-21 win over the Jaguars on Thursday.

Mixon rushed 16 times for 67 yards and a touchdown but spent the Bengals' final few offensive plays on the sideline with what coach Zac Taylor deemed a minor ankle injury.

For the season, Mixon has 353 rushing yards on 83 carries and two touchdowns for the Bengals (3-1).