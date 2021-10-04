ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team will be without Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Scherff for at least the next two weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Scherff suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament in the first half of Sunday's 34-30 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

He left the game after hurting the knee on a second-quarter field goal and did not return. Scherff will be replaced by veteran Wes Schweitzer.

Also, Washington tight end Logan Thomas is week-to-week with a hamstring injury, which he suffered on the first possession of Sunday's game. He, too, did not return. His absence would give Sammis Reyes a chance to be active for the first time this season. Reyes, a former college basketball player who has never appeared in a regular-season football game at any level, would become the first Chilean-born player to appear in an NFL game.

In addition, cornerback Torry McTyer tore his ACL in the game against the Falcons and will miss the rest of the season, a source told Schefter.

Ricky Seals-Jones would become the starting tight end, with rookie John Bates being the primary backup.

Scherff was a first-team All-Pro performer in 2020 and has been named to four Pro Bowls. He's considered one of the best blockers in space, particularly on screens or when he pulls. Scherff is playing for a second consecutive season on the franchise tag.

Because of various injuries, Scherff has not played an entire 16-game season since 2016. He has missed a combined 16 games the past three seasons, though he did play in 13 a year ago.