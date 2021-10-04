DETROIT, Mich. -- Romeo Okwara, the Detroit Lions' top pass-rusher, will miss the remainder of the season because of a torn Achilles, coach Dan Campbell confirmed on Monday.

The outside linebacker limped off the Soldier Field turf during the first quarter of Detroit's 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday with the season-ending injury. He was initially ruled as questionable to return with an ankle but was later downgraded to out once the severity of the injury was discovered.

"I hate that for Romes, man. I'll tell you what, the way he works and everything that he's put into this. He's a top-notch pro and I hate it for him," Campbell said. "And I hate it for our team, but I know he'll come back better than ever next year."

Okwara registered six total tackles with a sack and a stuff this season. In 2020, he led the team with 10 sacks.

His injury is yet another tough blow for the franchise, coupled with the team's 0-4 start. Former No. 3 draft pick Jeff Okudah suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during Week 1 of the season.

Campbell said the team will now have to rely on the younger players to step up on defense.

"Luckily, we still have a lot of young guys here that are still in line that we have a lot of faith in, a lot of hope for," Campbell said. "We know they'll grow and we think they can become pretty good players in time."

Also Sunday, center Frank Ragnow suffered a version of turf toe during the loss, per Campbell, and is "probably going to be out" for some time.