MIAMI -- Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller V will miss the team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, head coach Brian Flores confirmed Monday afternoon.

Fuller left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a hand injury in the second quarter and did not return. It was just his second game with the Dolphins after he served a one-game suspension in Week 1 and missed the Dolphins' home opener in Week 2 for personal reasons.

NFL Network reported that Fuller suffered a broken finger in the Dolphins' 27-17 loss to the Colts, an injury that Flores did not confirm.

The former first-round draft pick of the Houston Texans signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Miami this offseason after setting career highs in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last season

Flores also said the team hopes defensive tackle Raekwon Davis will return to practice this week after spending the past three games on injured reserve because of a knee injury. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is on IR with fractured ribs, has started to throw, according to Flores, although the coach did not confirm nor deny an ESPN report that Tagovailoa would play in Miami's Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.