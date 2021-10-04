OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the team will submit a couple of unpenalized hits on Lamar Jackson for the NFL to review from Sunday's 23-7 win in Denver.

Jackson hasn't gotten a roughing the passer penalty since December 2019. That's a stretch of 600 dropbacks for Jackson without a roughing call.

Asked whether Jackson is treated differently because he's a running quarterback, Harbaugh said on Monday: "All the quarterbacks should be treated the same. I don't think any quarterback should be judged any differently in terms of how they're protected. That's for sure."

The hit that has drawn the most attention came after Jackson completed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown in the second quarter. Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell hit Jackson in his lower back, knocking the quarterback off his feet. Jackson raised his arms toward the official when no flag was thrown.

"I got hit, so I'm thinking there's a flag," Jackson said after the game.

A day later, Jackson saw that a fan had posted on Twitter: "Lamar gotta start complaining to the refs bout these late hits." Jackson replied: "Everybody seen that" and added an angry emoji face.

Since Jackson made his first start in Week 11 of 2018, Ravens opponents have been flagged for roughing the passer nine times, which ranks 23rd in the NFL. Jackson was the quarterback on seven of those penalties, and Robert Griffin III drew a flag on two of them.

Harbaugh said Jackson did a good job of avoiding contact when running with the ball on Sunday.

"When you're in the pocket, there's nothing you can do to protect yourself," Harbaugh said. "The rules are what protect quarterbacks in the pocket."

Jackson dealt with a back injury last week that forced him to miss two practices. Harbaugh said Jackson came out of Sunday's game in "really good shape."

"He feels great right now," Harbaugh said.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.