Justin Herbert and the Chargers put on a show in the first half, going up 21-0 and eventually pulling off the win vs. the Raiders on Monday Night Football. (1:20)

INGLEWOOD, Calif.-- Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa ripped into the officiating crew in Monday night's 28-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, calling them "blind" following a missed holding call late in the fourth quarter that ultimately led to him being hit with a potentially costly penalty.

"I didn't even know they called the f---ing penalty on me because I was fuming," Bosa said while answering a question about the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after he complained about the missed call. "But I mean refs are blind, simple. I'm sorry but you're blind, like open your eyes and do your job it's so bad it's unbelievable."

With less than four minutes remaining in the game and the Raiders facing first-and-10 at their own 37-yard line, quarterback Derek Carr threw an incomplete pass. Bosa, who had already recorded his 50th career sack in the first quarter, argued that the referees did not call a holding penalty against a lineman trying to block him on the play. The ensuing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave the Raiders the ball at the Chargers' 48-yard line down 14 points.

"Fifteen yards, it's a big deal,'' Bosa said. "Obviously that's on me. I should never lose my temper like that but these guys have got to do a better job because it's been years of terrible missed calls left and right. It's really pathetic, honestly, but pathetic on me too for doing what I did. Call or not I have to take a step back and just go to the next play, but man they seem not to have their eyes open half the time."

The call didn't end up costing the Chargers as two plays later, Derwin James intercepted Carr to all but seal the victory. James said the play made up for the 51-yard pass he gave up earlier in the quarter to Henry Ruggs III.

"That 4.2 speed," got me, James said.

The Chargers' defense limited the Raiders to 213 total offensive yards as they pulled into a first-place tie with Las Vegas and Denver in the AFC West.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.