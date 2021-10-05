Atlanta Falcons starting nickel corner Isaiah Oliver is out for the season and will need surgery, a source told ESPN, after he was carted off the field with a knee injury Sunday against Washington.

The team placed Oliver on injured reserve Tuesday.

Oliver, a second-round pick in 2018 out of Colorado, had become one of Atlanta's top defensive players after moving from outside corner to the slot full-time this year. He allowed 53.3% of passes thrown at him to be completed, according to Pro Football Reference, and recorded nine tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three pass breakups.

The Falcons coaches had been happy with the way Oliver had been playing -- and his versatility -- praising him in multiple press briefings over the past month.

Now, the team will likely turn to rookie Avery Williams, who was taken in the fifth round out of Boise State, to replace Oliver in the lineup.

Atlanta also placed punter Cam Nizialek on injured reserve after he suffered a right hamstring injury Sunday. The Falcons promoted punter Dustin Colquitt, a two-time Pro Bowler, from the practice squad along with defensive lineman Mike Pennel to take the places of Nizialek and Oliver on the 53-man roster.

The Falcons also signed kicker Elliott Fry and safety Shaun Williams, who has started 60 games in the NFL, to the practice squad.