DETROIT, Mich. -- The winless Detroit Lions suffered another blow Wednesday when the team announced they've placed Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow on injured reserve.

Ragnow will miss time with a toe injury. Per NFL policy, players can return from the team's injured reserve list after missing at least three games.

"He's got, basically, a version of turf toe right now is what he's got," Lions coach Dan Campbell explained on Monday. "We'll know a lot more this afternoon with him. I would say he's probably going to be out, though."

Ragnow suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday's loss at Chicago. In the same game, the team lost outside linebacker Romeo Okwara to a season-ending Achilles injury.

The Lions are also dealing with key injuries to offensive tackle Taylor Decker, wide receiver Tyrell Williams, cornerback Jeff Okudah, and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, among others.

Ragnow earned his first Pro Bowl berth last season and became the NFL's highest-paid center this offseason.