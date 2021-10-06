THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay summed up a short week of game preparation succinctly on Wednesday morning as he squeezed in a 6:45 a.m. PT Zoom session with reporters.

"This is a crazy-ass turnaround," McVay said.

Coming off a 37-20 division loss to the Arizona Cardinals (4-0) at SoFi Stadium last Sunday, the Rams (3-1) travel Wednesday to Seattle for a division matchup against the Seahawks (2-2) at Lumen Field on Thursday Night Football.

"This is typically for us, on a Wednesday, you're just getting the players in and installing the first part of your game plan. We're getting ready to travel here in a few hours," McVay said. "That's what I mean by crazy-ass turnaround."

The Rams have had four players listed as limited participants on their official injury report this week, including running back Darrell Henderson (ribs), safety Taylor Rapp (ankle), tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) and tight end Johnny Mundt (shoulder), but all are expected to be available against the Seahawks.

"All hands on deck," McVay said.

The Rams did not practice this week, but held walk-throughs in preparation for the Seahawks, who are coming off a 28-21 victory over the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday in Santa Clara, California.

Despite suffering their first loss of the season only three days ago, McVay said his players felt good as preparation progressed.

"They've had a good look in their eye," said McVay, who is 15-5 coming off a loss and 12-6 in primetime games.

McVay emphasized that while game preparation on a short week calls for game-plan cramming, that that short week is most difficult for players, who bear the brunt of the physical toll.

"The turnaround, the crazy turnaround is for these guys," McVay said about his players. "You just look at how physical this game is and how quickly they turn around, that's where it is very, very important from a mental, but as much for the physical -- just seeing their bodies turnover and making sure that we're hitting on all cylinders as much as possible."

After Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, cornerback Jalen Ramsey expressed his continued disdain for Thursday Night Football.

"I never like the quick turnaround coming off a win, loss, whatever. Not a fan of Thursday Night Football," Ramsey said. "But it is what it is, it's good for TV, it's good for ratings, it's good for the league, so it is what it is. We've got to kind of say 'F this game' and we got a game in three days, four days, something like that, and it's an important game, another division game, so we got to kind of put our focus there real quick."