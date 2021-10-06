MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins placed wide receiver Will Fuller on injured reserve on Wednesday, keeping him out of at least the team's next three games.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores previously ruled Fuller out of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after the receiver left Miami's loss to the Colts with a hand injury in Week 4 and did not return. NFL Network reported that Fuller broke his finger in the game, although Flores has not confirmed that report.

Fuller signed a one-year, $10.6 million contract with the Dolphins this offseason after spending the first six years of his career with the Houston Texans. He missed the team's first two games due to a one-game suspension in Week 1 and personal reasons in Week 2. He has 26 yards on four catches this season and caught the game-tying two-point conversion against the Raiders in Week 3.

While Fuller will miss at least the next three games, Flores said defensive tackle Raekwon Davis will practice Wednesday; the former second-round pick is eligible to return from injured reserve this week after missing the past three games with a knee injury.