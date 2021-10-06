OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh said that the hit that knocked out Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday was not malicious.

In the second quarter, Oweh's shot on Bridgewater drove him to the ground and dislodged his helmet. Bridgewater was diagnosed with a concussion and didn't play in the second half of the Ravens' 23-7 win in Denver.

"There was no ill intent," Oweh said. "Our mentality is to bring physicality and do everything that we got to do safely, no penalties. I wish Teddy prosperity. I wasn't trying to do anything dirty."

On Monday, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Oweh's hit on Bridgewater and Ravens safety Chuck Clark's shot on wide receiver Diontae Spencer should've been flagged as personal fouls.

"They should've been called, obviously, but they weren't," Fangio said. "I sent a video in to the officiating office during the [last week], showing them similar hits that [opposing defenses] had and have gotten away with. And it continues. So, you can see sending videos to the officiating office can be fruitless at times."

Oweh, the No. 31 pick in this year's draft, became the first defensive end/outside linebacker to get selected in the first round in the past 25 years after not recording a sack in his final college season. Oweh has made an immediate impact on the Ravens, delivering two sacks in his first two games, including the one on Bridgewater.

"When you turn the edge and you see he's still standing there -- and you keep on getting closer and he's still not seeing you -- you just get happy," Oweh said of his sack of Bridgewater. "You saw me just pounce like a lion."