Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season began with bad news for the Seattle Seahawks. Not only did they lose their game Thursday night to the Los Angeles Rams to fall to 2-3, they also lost quarterback Russell Wilson to a fractured middle finger on his right hand for at least four weeks.

The NFL resumed its international series of games after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, which also meant a return of Sunday morning football for fans in the States. The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons played in London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the Falcons holding on for a 27-20 win behind a big day from rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

Our NFL Nation reporters react with the major takeaways and lingering questions from this week's action. Plus, they each look at the bigger picture with their current team confidence rating -- a 0-10 grade of how they feel about the team's outlook coming out of the week. Let's get to it.

Falcons

What to know: Down their top two wide receivers and top two slot corners, the Atlanta Falcons looked potentially outmanned and bereft of playmakers. Instead, the franchise put together its best game of the season. Behind another 300-yard day from Matt Ryan (342 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions), the Falcons found a groove using tight end Kyle Pitts (nine catches, 119 yards, one TD) and receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (114 offensive yards) as their main playmakers. Even without Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, this is the type of offense coach Arthur Smith wanted: versatile, difficult to defend, unpredictable in where they can line up and what they can do on a specific play. Sunday against the Jets, they showed exactly what the Falcons' offense could look like. And the defense took another step, registering its first interception of the season and holding the Jets under 200 yards entering the final drive. -- Michael Rothstein

Is Pitts' breakout game sustainable? It could be as Pitts had been building up to something like this. Once Ridley was out, Pitts became the obvious focal point of the offense. He thrived in the role in every facet. His 10 targets spanned from short to deep routes and he was effective in each spot, from a 2-yard touchdown catch in which he just beat the defender to the corner to a 39-yard downfield post route in which he made the grab in front of two defenders. There still might be some rough days ahead for Pitts -- that's life for rookie tight ends -- but Sunday showed what he could evolve into as a player. -- Rothstein

Rothstein's confidence rating (0-10): 5, up from 4.7. Yes, the Falcons beat the lowly Jets, but to do so, as injured as Atlanta was, showed yet another sign of progress for a team figuring itself out.

Jets

What to know: Zach Wilson went from NFL Rookie of the Week to Typical Rookie Quarterback in a span of seven days. He never found a rhythm in a 27-20 loss to the Falcons, providing no spark for an offense that has managed only 13 first-half points in five games. Wilson finished with 192 yards and an interception, but he had 65 yards with 9:30 left in the game. The Falcons kept him in the pocket, negating his best quality -- his ability to make off-script plays. To be a winning quarterback, Wilson must learn to play in a phone booth. Another concern: He missed too many gimme throws. This was a step back for the talented, but still raw quarterback. -- Rich Cimini

What happened to their ascending defense? The Jets were schooled by Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and coach Arthur Smith, both of whom were one step ahead of the defense and the Jets' coaches. They had no answers for tight end Kyle Pitts (nine catches for 119 yards, one TD) and their third-down defense was terrible (9-for-14). What happened? The defense looked gassed after 92 plays last week and a cross-Atlantic trip. The pass rush, which generated seven sacks last week, was invisible. -- Cimini

Cimini's confidence rating (0-10): 3, down from 4. The Jets' offense stunk against the 32nd-ranked scoring defense -- a big step backward.

Rams

What to know: Similar to a Week 2 win at Indianapolis, Thursday night wasn't pretty, but the Rams found a way to grind out a victory on the road inside a hostile environment at Lumen Field. Quarterback Matthew Stafford overcame an uneven start, and an injury to his right index finger, to lead four second-half scoring drives to give the Rams the win as they improved to 4-1 and rebounded from a disappointing division loss to the Cardinals only four days earlier. The win keeps them firmly in second in the division race and sends them into a weekend off with a chance to recharge before a long Week 6 trip to New York to play the Giants. -- Lindsey Thiry

What has caused consecutive slow starts on offense? Stafford was 13-of-19 for 131 yards with an interception in the first half. He overthrew receivers and was intercepted on a pass that he intended to throw away out of the back of the end zone. However, in the second half, Stafford found wide receiver DeSean Jackson for a 68-yard reception that set up a touchdown and finished 25-of-37 for 365 yards and a touchdown, with his passer rating improving from 65.9 to 97.2. -- Thiry

Thiry's confidence rating (0-10): 8, no change from last week. The Rams won on the road against a division rival and in a challenging atmosphere, but the confidence rating remains steady because of inconsistencies in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams.

Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks are bracing for the possibility that quarterback Russell Wilson will miss at least a month and up to eight weeks, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, after having surgery on the middle finger of his right hand. He injured the finger during the loss to the Rams. With Wilson sidelined for the first time in his career, Seattle must rely on backup Geno Smith to keep their playoff hopes alive while Wilson recovers. But the Seahawks can forget about the postseason unless they can fix a defense that's once again giving up yards at a historic rate. The turnaround last year started with their pass rush coming alive. They have just as much pass-rushing firepower now, which is one reason to think they can pull out of their awful start. -- Brady Henderson

What's up with Jamal Adams? Adams has yet to record a sack in five games and isn't having the type of impact you'd expect of a guy who just got a $70 million extension. It's not all his fault. Per ESPN Stats & Information, Adams has rushed the passer 17 times after averaging 8.25 per game last season. Coach Pete Carroll says that's a function of the style of offenses they've faced. Either way, Adams doesn't help the Seahawks as much in coverage as he does as a blitzer, especially with their pass rush needing a spark. -- Henderson

Henderson's confidence rating (0-10): 6.2, down from 7.3. Being without Wilson is a major concern, but Smith is a good enough backup to give the Seahawks a real chance to beat a broken-down Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger next week.

